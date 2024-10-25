BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unveiling Rahab: God's Grace and a Scarlet Rope
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
Join us as we explore the inspiring story of Rahab from the Bible! Learn how God's grace transformed her life, even though she was known as a sinner. Rahab's brave actions and faith saved two spies in Jericho, and in return, they promised to protect her and her family. We'll dive into powerful passages from Romans and Hebrews to understand how grace works in our lives. Discover how Rahab's faith and a simple scarlet rope led to salvation and a new future. Stay tuned for more incredible stories from the Bible!

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
01:30 Introducing the Series: Amazing Grace
03:54 The Story of Rahab: An Example of Grace
04:29 Rahab's Faith and God's Grace
05:10 Rahab's Encounter with the Spies
06:32 The King's Response and Rahab's Decision
07:11 Rahab's Deception and Protection
08:31 Rahab's Faith and Bargain
10:22 The Scarlet Line and Escape Plan
12:21 Return to Joshua and Report
12:53 Conclusion and Next Steps

jesus christgracesalvationtestimonyinspirationalfaithscriptureencouragementdivine mercyspiritual growthchristian livingredemptiongods lovepartnershiprahabdevotionalsbiblical teachingsbiblical stories
