Fire Ants Community Forum - Currumbin Valley, Part 6.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
8 views • 7 months ago

Fire Ants Community Forum - Currumbin Valley, Part 6.


Currumbin Valley, Qld, Australia. 17th Oct, 2024.


A public meeting open to all residents of Currumbin Valley and surrounding areas impacted by the National Fire Ant Eradication Program.


Topics include:

* Concerns over large scale, broadcast aerial baiting in our region.

* Are fire ants actually here?

* Do fire ants live in forests?

* Has blanket distribution of insecticide on this scale ever been done before , and does it work?

* What is the risk to our native ants, bees and the environment?

* Is the bait safe, or is it harming our pets, livestock and us?

* What happened in the Samford Valley on 26th May 2024?

* Why are residents regularly threatened with fines up to $15,000?


Part 6 - Trevor Hold from The Lockyer Valley speaks about his experience with the National Fire Ant Eradication Program, the effects of the baiting on his cows and alternative treatments.


https://stopthetoxicfireantprogram.org/


Join on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083


Save The Bees Australia - https://www.beethecure.com.au/


https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083/user/100064354015764


Fire Ant Treatment Alternatives - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558532321900


Join Aussie Flyers - https://aussieflyers.bio.link/

Keywords
australiaqueenslandfire ant poisonstop the toxic fire ant program
