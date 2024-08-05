MAC ADDRESSES IN A PUB 📶 INDICATE 63 PEOPLE LIVE IN THE COVIDIOCRACY

mirrored from rumble

Just a "conspiracy theory" huh...

lol





Let's take a looksee:





The Covid ‘vaccines’ were more than just a tool for depopulation, they were a significant step towards transhumanism





There is evidence that people who took the vaccine have been inserted with MAC addresses (Media Access Code)





It was not about immunization it was digitalization of the population.





Huh - didn't VfB tell you that on May 16th, 2020?





COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯





Okay...so what does that title mean, exactly, Mr. Smart Talking Computer Guy?





Well, how are you reading this?





Computer 💻?





Cell phone 📲?





Tablet?





It doesn’t matter as to WHAT; it matters as to HOW.





How is MACHINE ACCESS CODE.





Machine access code (or MAC address) is how, through quintillions of transactions of data going to and fro, that requested data satisfies said requests.





This is why your garage door opener doesn’t open EVERY GARAGE AROUND.





They are all on the SAME FREQUENCY.





So are WE.





So...the “vaccine” is YOUR OWN PERSONAL MAC ADDRESS:





If you accept this MARK, made with LUCIFERASE, you will become a 🦗





UPDATE [04/06/21]- From JSF: RED ALERT:





THE MOST TERRIFYING COVID VAX BUST, AND THE MOST TERRIFYING BUST EVER DONE, PERIOD

ONE LINE EXPLANATION: The Covid vax programs your body to produce a spike protein, which just so happens to be the prion for mad cow disease.





It was a trap. The entire Covid ruse was a con job to get people to accept a shot that would cause their body to manufacture the prions. The Americans who got the shot will die from this or become non- functional in about a year. And they intend to blame Trump for it. Watch this hour and a half long Alex vid NOW:





https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qb6OhTrc7Pc





So...what does VfB say?





Well, I've researched GMOs for some time, and the correlation I'm making is that you will be converted into a GMO if you accept the shot - your body will, like an ear of BT corn, produce toxins within your own body, hastening a planned cellular breakdown.





How's that?





https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/YHjhqBwx05QD/





Thumbnail: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/oct/21/carrie-madej/transhumanism-nanotechnology-covid-19-vaccine-cons/