The FSB prevented a terrorist attack at a humanitarian aid reception point in the Samara region, the intelligence service reported. A member of the RDC (recognized as terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation) who was preparing a terrorist attack died during detention due to the self-detonation of an explosive device.
The FSB showed a video about a prevented terrorist attack in the Samara region, which was prepared by a supporter of the banned RDK.
The idiot refused to give up and accidently blew himself up, leaving him with an incomprehensible pile of meat.