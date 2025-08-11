🎯 WEF’s NEW TARGET: now they’re coming for your water

🎯 WEF’s NEW TARGET: They taxed your car… now they’re coming for your water

💬 "Carbon taxes already cover about 25% of global emissions. We should actually look at scaling this to cover all 100% of carbon emissions. And beyond carbon, let's think about other aspects of nature that are easier to quantify... What about water?" says Gim Huay Neo, WEF managing director.

⚛️ Carbon taxes → water taxes → what’s next? Oxygen credits?