What the Medical Industrial Complex is NOT Telling Us! - Sally Saxon

Sally Saxon is a retired attorney seeking to wake people up as to what’s going on in the world by writing and speaking out on issues related to the globalist agenda. She discusses the various strategies and tactics the globalists use to deceive the masses, and the spiritual nature of their war against God and His creation. She also addresses the spiritual response required by this spiritual war, and how people can avoid being deceived.

She is the lead author of the book The COVID-19 VACCINES & Beyond . . . What the Medical Industrial Complex is NOT Telling Us, along with collaborating authors James A. Thorp, MD and Deborah Viglione, MD. The book is a highly documented compilation and overview of many of the key issues surrounding the COVID shots, including many examples of the lies, fraud and corruption that deceived many. It also discusses the “big picture” that “all things COVID” fit into -- the globalist agenda, its ungodly spiritual roots and why the government and drug companies blatantly ignored all of the massive safety signals blaring since shortly after the vaccine campaign started.

The book has been an Amazon # Best Seller in various categories, and endorsed by several leading physicians and other experts in the health freedom movement who said this book is a “must read,” for both doctors and patients. It is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/0985818069 .Based on what the endorsers and other readers have said, Sally believes this book can be effectively used to help people wake up. She encourages readers to help advance this mission by giving a copy to people who are not yet awake about these issues. Sally is also in the processing of updating and expanding an earlier book she wrote a few years ago, Globalists on Trial: The Hidden Agenda to Destroy America from Within, which she plans to be published before the end of 2023.

Get a copy of Sally's book and see more of her great work at https://www.sallysaxon.com/

