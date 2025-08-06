Watch: Trump Learns Ukrainian Military Now Enlisting Elderly, Mentally Handicapped

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As we covered last week, Ukrainian parliament has decided that “citizens aged 60+ can now enlist under contract during martial law.” ZeroHedge White House reporter Liam Cosgrove asked President Trump about this and other disturbing recruitment practices by our "Eastern Ally."
Cosgrove: “President Zelensky just signed a law allowing for citizens age 60 and above to serve in the military,” Cosgrove said. “We've seen dozens of videos of young men being hauled into vans and dragged to the front lines against their will... even a young man with Down syndrome serving on the front line.”
“You said you wanted ‘to see the people stop dying’... Now the people dying are elderly, mentally handicapped, and conscripts.”
Further Info at Source:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-trump-learns-ukrainian-military-utilizing-elderly-mentally-handicapped
So if this is not Trump's war, how come he is funding it then, answer me that 64-D chess genius???
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-committee-backs-more-ukraine-funding-following-trump-shift-aid-2025-07-31/
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!