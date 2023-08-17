Maui fire drone footage and news compilation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fire devastation in Hawaii is potentially the deadliest wildfire or firestorm in recent history as search and rescue continues and fatalities are still increasing. Paradise lost….strange irony to paradise CA urban conflagration. This video is a compilation of news clips from the past few days and aerial drone shots.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mental Boost 2
https://www.youtube.com/@mentalboost2964/videos