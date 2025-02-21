The Hidden Poison Destroying Christian Communities

In this powerful episode of the “Let’s Talk” weekly podcast, Daniel E. Collins dives into the reality of offenses among believers and how they can harm both individuals and entire congregations. Drawing on biblical teaching from books like James and Matthew, he explores why offenses occur, how to recognize them (whether private or public), and the dangers they pose—leading even to full-blown church splits if left unchecked. Discover practical steps for addressing offenses with wisdom and grace, including the importance of handling personal grievances privately and dealing with issues that affect the entire congregation in a public, orderly manner. Join us as we learn how to follow Christ’s example and safeguard our relationships, our churches, and our spiritual growth from the destructive power of offense.



00:00 A Shocking Incident on the Basketball Court

01:00 Introduction to the Topic of Offenses

01:55 Recognizing Offenses: Their Possibility and Source

04:30 Causes of Offenses: From Tongue to Neglect

06:11 The Dangers of Offenses

08:25 The Nature of Offenses: Private vs Public

10:50 Episode Recap and What's Next