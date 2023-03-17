© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bsbu5a0e2
03/17/2023 The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the Chinese made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday. The UAV was shot down with AK 47 assault rifles. The Ukrainian military showed the journalists a tiny crater formed by the drone‘s cargo, a bomb weighing about 20 kilograms. The drone was identified as a Mugin-5 manufactured by Mugin limited, a Chinese company based in Xiamen on the east coast of China. A spokesperson of the company claims that the company does not condone such use and is trying its best to stop it.
03/17/2023 上周日，乌军在乌克兰东部击落中共国制造的无人机Mugin-5。乌军用AK47突击步枪击落了这架无人机。乌军还向记者展示了一个小弹坑，这是无人机上装载的约20公斤的炸弹引爆后形成的。 经确认，该无人机为厦门云轮智能科技有限公司生产的Mugin-5。 该公司发言人表示，对此不能容忍，并正在尽力阻止。