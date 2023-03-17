BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the Chinese made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bsbu5a0e2

03/17/2023 The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the Chinese made Mugin-5 drone in eastern Ukraine last Sunday. The UAV was shot down with AK 47 assault rifles. The Ukrainian military showed the journalists a tiny crater formed by the drone‘s cargo, a bomb weighing about 20 kilograms. The drone was identified as a Mugin-5 manufactured by Mugin limited, a Chinese company based in Xiamen on the east coast of China. A spokesperson of the company claims that the company does not condone such use and is trying its best to stop it.

03/17/2023 上周日，乌军在乌克兰东部击落中共国制造的无人机Mugin-5。乌军用AK47突击步枪击落了这架无人机。乌军还向记者展示了一个小弹坑，这是无人机上装载的约20公斤的炸弹引爆后形成的。 经确认，该无人机为厦门云轮智能科技有限公司生产的Mugin-5。 该公司发言人表示，对此不能容忍，并正在尽力阻止。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy