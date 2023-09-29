9/29/2023 David DuByne: Adapt 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch Adapt 2030 with David DuByne at Brighteon.TV every other Friday, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM eastern
David's website: oilseedcrops.org
Mini Ice Age Conversations Podcast: adapt2030.libsyn.com
Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adapt2030
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Adapt2030