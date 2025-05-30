BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
'Zelensky & his gang learned to SELL war' – top Russian official Kartapolov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

'Zelensky and his gang learned to SELL war' – top Russian official Kartapolov

Calls out 'hysterical' Ukraine for undermining peace efforts by provoking Russia

'We will achieve peace on battlefield or negotiating table'.

Adding:

💰Germany wants its gold back? Trump’s Fed moves spark alarm

Trump’s trade war and attacks on the Fed reignite fears in Berlin: over 1,250 tons of German gold sit in New York’s vaults—nearly 37% of Germany’s total reserves, Reuters reports.

"Trump wants to control the Fed, which would also mean controlling the German gold reserves in the US," warns the European Taxpayers Association.

The US is "no longer the reliable partner it used to be. Trump is erratic,” EU MP Markus Ferber says.

Adding: 

First 100 BILLION cubic meters of Russian gas delivered to China via 'Power of Siberia' gas pipeline.

Adding: 

US is alarmed by potential global fallout of new sanctions against Russia – report  

“… the White House is worried about a global rise in gas prices if stringent measures are put in place. Some in the administration are also leery of secondary sanctions, which could anger US trading partners that purchase Russian energy, including China and India,” The Atlantic reports, citing a source in the Trump administration. 

Russia has repeatedly stated that it will withstand the sanctions pressure, which the West began imposing on the country several years ago. 

Moscow has pointed out that the West lacks the courage to admit the failure of its sanctions against Russia. Even within Western countries themselves, there have been multiple voices arguing that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.

