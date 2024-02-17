13000 Tonnes of force.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At time 2:03 seconds of the video, the engineer of the Twin Towers, approximately 20 years before the event of 9/11, states that if a plane crashes into the Twin Towers, it cannot do any damage because it has a structure that can withstand 13 thousand tons , while the plane weighs thousands time less‼️
Join us now: Before Our Time📜 on Telegram.
JOIN US: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/