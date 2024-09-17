BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Deep is the Cabal?
67 views • 8 months ago

The will of the people has been superseded by the will of the government. The will of our government has been superseded by the will of a cabal that is threatening the freedom and sovereignty of We the People. It has become clear that organizations such as the World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, and many oligarchs throughout the world are forming a secret organization that is working together to destroy our freedom and sovereignty. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len invite you to explore this attack against humanity.

freedomcabalsovereigntyoligarchswe the peopleworld health organizationworld economic forumattack against humanity
