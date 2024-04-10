© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Jordanian planes drop Aid to people in the Gaza Strip
Mera and Yazan Tube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRdzjcrtygc&t
April 9 2024
نزلو علينا مساعدات لملابس العيد من الطائرات الاردنيه بآخر يوم برمضان✈️وداعا رمضان
They sent us aid for Eid clothes from Jordanian planes on the last day of Ramadan✈️Goodbye Ramadan