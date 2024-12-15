BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Apple Pectin: Proven to Bind to Toxins, Heavy Metals, and Radioactive Particles
Exposing Vaccines
237 followers
347 views • 6 months ago

Dr. Bryan Ardis dives deep into the incredible, often overlooked healing benefits of apple pectin powder. Dr. Ardis shares his personal routine and reasons for using apple pectin daily and explains why this simple, natural substance should be a staple in everyone's health regimen. Apple pectin, a fiber found in apples, has been scientifically proven to bind to toxins, heavy metals, and radioactive particles like cesium-137, safely removing them from the body through bowel movements.

Drawing from research conducted after the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters, Dr. Ardis highlights how apple pectin was used to detoxify children and adults exposed to radiation, significantly reducing their levels of cesium-137 and preventing thyroid cancer. This episode showcases the power of apple pectin in supporting gut health, regulating cholesterol, improving cardiovascular health, aiding in weight loss, managing blood sugar, and even boosting mood and mental well-being.

Dr. Ardis also explains the connection between apple pectin and immune support, noting how it can help protect the body from toxins in the modern world, including heavy metals and radiation exposure from everyday devices. By incorporating apple pectin into your daily routine, you can support your digestive system, detoxify your body, and prevent long-term health risks.

Whether you're looking to improve gut health, protect against toxins, or boost your immune system, apple pectin is a natural solution with a wide range of health benefits. Tune in to learn why Dr. Ardis trusts apple pectin powder and how it can improve your health.




natural remediesradiationtoxinscholesteroldetoxificationheavy metalsgut healthchernobylfukushimaweight lossanti-inflammatoryblood sugarblood sugar controlcesium 137cardiovascular healthimmune supportradiation exposurecardiovascularthyroid cancerdigestive systemapple pectindr bryan ardisdr ardis showcholesterol regulation
