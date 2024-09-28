Efficient Lithium-ion Battery Charging & Discharging Cabinet with Temperature Control

Explore the Lithium-ion Battery Pack Charging & Discharging Cabinet (BCDS 60V 60A 6 CH), designed to prevent overheating with its built-in temperature sensor. This cutting-edge solution ensures safe and efficient battery charging and discharging, making it a top choice for the battery industry.





Subscribe for more updates on advanced battery management solutions!





📞 Contact Us:





Phone: +91-8920681227

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.semcoinfratech.com







