TECTONIC!!!! The RFK Jr. Appointment Has Changed The Vaccine Conversation FOREVER. Full Analysis TODAY & MORE With The GREAT Catherine Austin Fitts
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
1
603 views • 6 months ago

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


Everything has changed.


The 100 year PHARMA-crafted propaganda message of vaccines as ’safe and effective’ is effectively over with the announcement that President Trump will appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as director of Health & Human Services.


It’s a massive move and its impact on the culture at large will be felt for the next 100 years! There is cause to celebrate and today we will analyze the impact of this appointment and more!


We will also begin the discussion about the teetering American financial system and great dangers on the horizon as market fundamentals and DEBT threaten our economy and the dollar.


Could a sovereign debt crisis create conditions for new emergency actions and the formation of a 21st Century Digital Prison? Catherine Austin Fitts has coined the term ‘Digital Prison’ and today we will define it and discuss ways to fight it!

Keywords
haschangedappointment
