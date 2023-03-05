Farmers Protest EU in Brussels; Turkey: Dog Rescued 23 Days After Quake; World News 3/5/23

World News Report- Farmers have paralyzed the city of Brussels as thousands of tractors protest about new EU agricultural targets and the forced purchase of farms. NBC Journalist Keir Simmons explains that most Crimeans are pro-Russia, it will be difficult to retake, and retaking it would escalate a war with Russia: "When Victoria Nuland talks about, at the very least, we want Crimea demilitarized, I wonder how on earth does that happen?" Neil Oliver delivers another fantastic and biting monologue this week. Neil Oliver: A permanent record of the most shameful dereliction of duty by any generation of so-called journalists is still there. UK's Matt Hancock in hot water after government tweets surface & Nigel Farage delivers powerful freedom speech at CPAC. All this and much more on this week's World News Top Stories! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/farmers-protest-eu-in-brussels/









SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft,

herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code ResistanceChicks is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. Coupon code

ResistanceChicks2 $4 off any combination of an adult 2-day ticket. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!