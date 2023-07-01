Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - July 1, 2023

Michael Salla





July 1, 2023





Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 24 to 30, 2023, which passage of a Senate Intelligence Committee bill that compels government contractors to disclose what they know about UAP/UFO projects, intelligence community psyops against UFO/exopolitics community targets, a proposed open Congressional hearing on whistleblower testimony, and more. This is the fourth in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.





For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHA9cxByCo4

=================================