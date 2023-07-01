Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - July 1, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
July 1, 2023
Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 24 to 30, 2023, which passage of a Senate Intelligence Committee bill that compels government contractors to disclose what they know about UAP/UFO projects, intelligence community psyops against UFO/exopolitics community targets, a proposed open Congressional hearing on whistleblower testimony, and more. This is the fourth in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHA9cxByCo4
=================================