BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - July 1, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • 07/01/2023

Michael Salla


July 1, 2023


Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 24 to 30, 2023, which passage of a Senate Intelligence Committee bill that compels government contractors to disclose what they know about UAP/UFO projects, intelligence community psyops against UFO/exopolitics community targets, a proposed open Congressional hearing on whistleblower testimony, and more. This is the fourth in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.


For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all stories, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHA9cxByCo4

=================================

Keywords
ufopsyopssenate intelligence committeetargetsbillcongressional hearingweek in reviewexopoliticsuapmichael sallawhistleblower testimony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy