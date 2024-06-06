BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Me Getting Killah Priest To Reconnect With Bro Sanchez
Truthtalker911
20 views • 11 months ago

So I didnt get to tell KP personally cuz of tech issues but I did chat with KPs main tech guy AD just last night while the interview he does is with Eric Van Banks and was in the very beginning cuz couldnt Zoom with KP while i swear to yall, i would never just make the shit up, i was so hyped cuz thought i had proof but nope was no show

Then just has to cut out the only part i wanted to have when I wouldn't have put this whole video up if I knew that he cut the beginning out, however AD still said hes gonna tell KP to hit Bro Sanchez up as my only proof due to my shout out that I wanted Bro to see is all but I was just so close man, shit is whack

