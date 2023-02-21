Harnwell: Biden is executing “the longest Fuck You in history” against the American people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden flew to Kiev and extolled democracy while standing next to a man who banned eleven opposition parties and prohibited (or requisitioned) all major media that was not already controlled by him.
And then this total sociopath — who refuses even to visit East Palestine — pledged half a billion dollars worth of military aid — in addition to the $113bn already committed — all paid for by you.