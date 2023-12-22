Create New Account
Rep. Goes ROGUE: Exposes Epstein LIST, Blackmail OP To Protect Epstein by FEDS! 'You Can Go To HELL'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

I'm sharing this video made by 'Benny Johnson' on YT.

Dec 21, 2023

Congressman Tim Burchett dropped BOMBSHELLS about the Epstein List. Members are being BLACKMAILED?!

