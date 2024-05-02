Arizona GOP Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(May 1, 2024) The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party (after Florida) to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare the Covid-19 injections ‘biological and technological weapons’. Emerald Robinson is joined by Dr. Joe Sansone to discuss the ongoing efforts to get them pulled off the market, and ultimately bring those responsible for committing this global genocide to account.
Dr. Joe Sansone’s article: “BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!”: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/breaking-arizona-republican-party
Full show: ‘The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson’: https://frankspeech.com/Video/az-gop-adopts-resolution-to-ban-the-jab