Arizona GOP Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons!
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
960 views • 12 months ago

(May 1, 2024) The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party (after Florida) to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare the Covid-19 injections ‘biological and technological weapons’. Emerald Robinson is joined by Dr. Joe Sansone to discuss the ongoing efforts to get them pulled off the market, and ultimately bring those responsible for committing this global genocide to account.


Dr. Joe Sansone’s article: “BREAKING: Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!”: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/breaking-arizona-republican-party


Full show: ‘The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson’: https://frankspeech.com/Video/az-gop-adopts-resolution-to-ban-the-jab

current eventsfloridavaccinearizonadonald trumpgenocidegopcrimes against humanitydeathsrepublican partybanbioweaponinjuriescovidplandemicoperation warp speedmrnaemerald robinsonabsolute truthjoe sansone
