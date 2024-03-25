Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

mRNA Cancer Therapy: DNA Distortion with False Light

Something is very odd with the Royals and Cancer. Is this a cover story for a Dianna type playbook or is this a vehicle to push new cancer treatment like med beds or other DNA defilement treatment? Time will tell for it is reported the Royals own almost 20% + of all land. We know cancer treatments have been suppressed by the dark side satanic cabal. Remember, the AC will come as a false light (hero) and unlock hidden cures that the dark side buried. Ai will know best.

DNA Defilement Cures Being Worked on

CRISPR-Cas9 is a highly precise gene-editing tool that is revolutionizing cancer research and treatment1. It works by using a guide RNA and a DNA-cutting enzyme, most commonly one called Cas9. The guide RNA is designed to mirror the DNA of the gene to be edited (called the target). The guide RNA partners with Cas and leads Cas to the target. CRISPR-Cas9 has shown potential to break the limits of immunotherapy in cancers. For example, researchers have tested a cancer treatment involving immune cells that were CRISPR-edited to better hunt down and attack cancer.

As for mRNA technology, it can be used in conjunction with CRISPR/Cas9 for cancer treatment. An alternative approach is to use Cas9 mRNA and sgRNA. This mRNA-based CRISPR/Cas9 system enables swifter genome editing, as it bypasses the process of transcription3. The transient expression of RNPs may reduce the risk of off-target mutagenesis.

Scripture for VCAST

"For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it." - Luke 9:24 (This is a similar verse to the concept you mentioned about seeking life but finding death.) "And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay." - Daniel 2:43