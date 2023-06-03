BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mrs. Kerri Lake/Trump Loses Signature Verification & Mr. Robert Barnes/Trump Misinterprets The Results...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
1
88 views • 06/03/2023

     Robert Barnes and Don Jr. Trump's son are encouraging ballet harvesting to win elections and want to become Demon-Rats "Light". They are in for a rude awaking in 2024...

 

                                             (Prophecy 6 Months Ago)

The Mid-Terms Monster Mash Ball Is Upon Us! A "Rope-A-Dope Hopium/Dystopian"...https://rumble.com/v1rzfys-the-mid-terms-monster-mash-ball-is-upon-us-a-rope-a-dope-hopiumdistopian....html

(29 Weeks Ago)

Midterms 2022: Demon-Rats; Dominion Voting Fraud, Bill Barr, John Durham Miss-directions...https://rumble.com/v1s9k4s-midterms-2022-demon-rats-dominion-voting-fraud-bill-barr-john-durham-miss-d.html

(28 Weeks Ago)

Maricopa County MissDirection:https://rumble.com/v1stxz4-maracopa-county-missdirection.html



Adios Mid-Terms Red Wave: Here is Why Biblically...https://rumble.com/v1t174i-adios-mid-terms-red-wave-here-is-why-biblically....html



The Steal Continues In Arizona & Georgia & Everywhere...Dominion Minions...https://rumble.com/v1tojam-the-steal-continues-in-arizona-and-georgia-and-everywhere...dominion-minion.html

(24 Weeks Ago)

Election Month Begins: Warnock (The Vote Stealer & Chief) Eventually Wins vs. Walker !!!https://rumble.com/v1zfm5q-election-month-begins-warnock-the-vote-stealer-and-chief-eventually-wins-vs.html



The 2022 Midterm Red Wave In Florida: The Red Wave Everywhere Else Was Stolen...The Biblical Angle.https://rumble.com/v208keu-the-2022-midterm-red-wave-in-florida-the-red-wave-everywhere-else-was-stole.html

(21 Weeks Ago)



MAGA/Maricopa County Voter Integrity Slam “dunk A Trump” Voter Suppression Deception vs. Internet !https://rumble.com/v22rf0s-magamaricopa-county-voter-integrity-slam-dunk-a-trump-voter-suppression-dec.html
Keywords
don jrrobert barnesdemon ratsdonald j trumpelection integritysignature verificationkerri lakeballet harvestingtwenty twenty four
