DONT DRINK THE KOOL AID ♔ JFK JR ALIVE

JFK Jr. faked his assassination...just like his father





WTF, you say! Sure, that's a good first reaction...but why not read the 88 pages of this theory from Miles Mathis, the 'entity' that brought us the first widely known 'Paul is Dead' theory, as well:





http://mileswmathis.com/barindex2.pdf





Now, let's just take that at face value; if John Francis Kennedy had indeed forecasted his assassination, and had set up a plan to 'take himself out'...why couldn't his son?





VfB was enjoying a BBQ out on Long Island that day - David Cone had just pitched a no-hitter when the news came ⚾





At first, it was accepted as yet anuddah Arkanicide...but then VfB came to thinking...how could JFK Jr. NOT have thought about running against the PantsuitWarPig, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, and yet NOT have thought of the ramifications of said action?





It strains credulity





Anywho, that's VfB's two bits on the matter 🪙





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/zxluZL6942La/





Now, VfB has the unique insight that he does because of the breath and depth of the information he's gathered over the decades; one piece you haven't yet seen is this:





Zapruder Film Hoax PROVEN! - John Costella, PhD [now here on BitChute!]





https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0005-825356502001





VIDEO - Compilation by Truth Justice on X (June 2024): OPERATION DECEPTION: President Trump was misled and deceived by Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, the CDC, FDA and Alex Azar the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services who was under criminal investigation at the time Operation Warp Speed was signed. This deception led to deaths.





SAFE AND EFFECTIVE LIES: Over 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirm that Governments around the world along with Corporations willfully and deliberately lied to humanity about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines which are actually not vaccines, but genetic injections classified as Bioweapons of Mass Destruction as recently confirmed by Dr. Francis Boyle.





Dr. Robert Malone confirms on behalf of over 17,000 physicians and scientists that the data now shows that the Covid vaccinated are more likely to become infected or have disease or even death if they have been Vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated people.





The Covid Vaccines damage your heart, brain, reproductive tissue, lungs, increase cancer and permanently damage your immune system.





https://makismd.substack.com/p/video-compilation-by-truth-justice?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=1385328&post_id=146301527&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack





Anons dropping streams: ▶





SimonLaborMemphis

A real treat, HT stream, enjoy, nnWP. bitchute.com/video/WUo443ZWdiH4





SimonLaborMemphis





SimonLaborMemphis

A real treat, HT stream, enjoy, nnWP. bitchute.com/video/WUo443ZWdiH4





CityLocalSerial

Many Flerf Q-Tards OD'd on copium to bring us this information. Somehow, Palpatine returned!





GarageCamelPortal

The force could not control I





ThinkPerfectTrumpet

Use da Schwartz





GarageCamelPortal

LOL





Nice Name





ParadoxSuperMonster

Qtards & Flat Earthers drank the koolaid





VitaminMadamBlast

⮡ ParadoxSuperMonster

Tell me you went to public school without saying you went to public school.





ThinkPerfectTrumpet

goteem