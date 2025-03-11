Last night, UAF carried out a massive UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ While we were sleeping, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a massive UAV attack on Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as the Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga, Ryazan and Kursk regions
Main:
— One person was killed and three were injured in the Moscow region as a result of a drone attack, Governor Vorobyov reported.
— Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones flying toward Moscow, Sobyanin reported.
— The danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Samara region and in Tatarstan; drones were also shot down over the Vladimir, Tula, Kaluga and Ryazan regions.
— Restrictions on departures and arrivals are in effect at the airports of Zhukovsky, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, and they were also introduced in Nizhny Novgorod and Yaroslavl.
— As a result of falling debris in Ramenskoye, at least seven apartments were damaged, 12 people were evacuated
— One employee died as a result of a UAV falling on the territory of Miratorg in Domodedovo, the company reported
— In total, 337 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Russian territory overnight. This was the largest attack on Moscow
Adding:
Russian Lawmaker Backs Retaliatory Strike on Ukraine Following Drone Attack Near Moscow
A Russian lawmaker has supported calls for a retaliatory strike on Ukraine using the "Oreshnik" system after a nighttime drone raid targeted the Moscow region.
According to reports, the idea was initially proposed by a journalist and later endorsed by Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma's Defense Committee.
"The decision rests with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, but I believe launching [‘Oreshnik’] would be appropriate—perhaps even more than one," Kartapolov is quoted as saying by Russian media.