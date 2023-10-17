The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 304 - One God!

In this video i want to look at the history and meaning of “The Trinity” or what is called “Trinitarianism.” Trinity simply means, “TRIUNE” or “THREE IN ONE.” There are different Trinity models both pagan and Christian and so it is important to examine and understand what they are so we make sure to choose the right one. There is a teaching spreading online that is Anti-Trinitarian and the problem with this is that in order to believe this the Biblical Jesus has to be replaced with another Jesus who isn’t the God of the Bible. In essence Jesus becomes just a glorified man who can’t save anyone. If Jesus is NOT both fully God and fully Man then then he is NOT the God of the Bible. It is only the Perfect God man - the “Lamb of God” who can take away the sins of the world as declared in John 1:29. Nothing else would have fulfilled God’s righteous requirements for the SIN problem and enabled the complete restoration of man in God’s IMAGE. A naturally born man CANNOT take away the sin of the world because he is already tainted by sin. Much twisting of scripture and OMISSION of scripture must take place in order for people to justify this False doctrine. In this teaching the Father is MADE to be the God of Jesus and the Holy Spirit is acknowledged but reduced to a force. This is nothing less than GNOSTICISM.

