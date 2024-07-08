© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making Strawberry Roll Cake and health_fitness best cake. #indulovecooking
*The sponge cake sheet
4 egg yolks
55g milk
55g oil
1/2 tbsp vanilla extract
80g cake flour (or 70g all purpose flour and 10g corn starch)
a little pink fodd color
4 egg whites
70g sugar
* The strawberry jam
140g strawberry
20g sugar
1/2 tbsp lemon juice
*The whipped cream filling
250g heavy cream
20g condensed milk
