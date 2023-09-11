HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Am I My Brother's Keeper? with Aaron and Vangie Hendrickson

Episode 77

The long held belief that trafficking mainly happens in other cultures, but not in our Country, is being proven NOT TRUE with each day that passes. Many on those who are trapped in a life if forced or misguided sexual servitude are desperately marginalized by mainstream society. Even the media lies to you about it. God expects His people to be different and help those who are either psychologically trapped or enslaved to those who make money off of them. Please join me as I chat with Aaron and Vangie Hendrickson about their amazing journey into the ministry of helping trafficked victims. James 2:14-16





Music: Conquerors by Matthias Forster - The Awakening

