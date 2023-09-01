CNN HIRES A NOTORIOUS CHILD GROOMER AND CHILD MOLESTER AND THEY ARE BRAGGING ABOUT IT.

THE HEADLINE:

Disgraced New York Times Chief Mark Thompson to Head CNN

THE STORY:

Far-left CNN has yet another new chief in the form of the disgraced Mark Thompson, who comes from the far-left New York Times and his previous role as a BBC executive during the Jimmy Savile child abuse scandal.

Thompson is another example of how holding the correct politics can protect you from anything and everything.

While Thompson was a BBC executive, one of the BBC’s biggest stars, the now-deceased Jimmy Savile, was abusing a countless number of children. My former colleague Larry O’Connor reported for Breitbart in 2014:

When New York Times CEO Mark Thompson was Director General of the BBC, he looked the other way as reports of rampant and insidious child abuse began to emerge about one of the network’s biggest stars, Jimmy Savile.

The scandal erupted after a BBC program canceled an investigation they were conducting on the BBC star’s activities dating back to the late 1960’s.

In November of 2013, the same New York Times that hired Thompson reported [emphasis added]:

Mr. Thompson has said he knew nothing of the Savile investigation before it was canceled by the editor of the BBC’s “Newsnight” program. As for what he knew afterward, his statements have evolved: He first said he was unaware of the investigation, but then acknowledged he was subsequently told of its cancellation by a reporter at a cocktail party. He said while he “may have formed an impression” about possible areas of a Savile investigation, including his charity work, he was unaware of child-sexual-abuse accusations.

Ten years later, with these large corporate and media institutions openly embracing child grooming, it makes sense that everyone shrugged this off.

MY THOUGHTS:

CNN Loves Pedophiles and all things far-left. CNN Hates all things American. CNN types LOVE to enrage the good people of the world and now they can do it full-time. This guy belongs behind bars.

#CNN #newyorktimes #BBC #CBC #children #grooming #groomer #foxnews #fox #left #leftwing #leftism #antifa #blm #blacklivesmatter