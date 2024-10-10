Hurricane Hysteria & BASED Leadership From Ron DeSantis. Also - The MAHA Townhall. Will Trump & RFK Jr. Address COVID Lockdowns & Vaccine Death & Injury?

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Hurricane season is here and the devastation from Helene has tragically impacted victims up and down the east coast. Now Hurricane Milton is barreling towards central Florida as they brace for another round of apocalyptic weather.





The suffering is very real but the political and media response is quite discouraging.





Cue the fake news, cynical politicization, engagement farming on social media, crisis weaponization and easily debunked conspiracies. The grifters are floating around the internet and creating a lot of confusion.





There is also a bright spot in BASED leadership from Governor Ron DeSantis and a wonderful 30 minute video of the REAL local response which is very heart-warming and reminds us that America is about the PEOPLE, not the celebrities, politicians or government agencies.





Also today - we will discuss MAHA and the upcoming Interactive Town Hall Experience with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Dr. Marty Makary, Dr. Casey Means, among others. This talk is scheduled for tomorrow and supposedly, you get to submit your questions.