© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DF-bo6iIxV4
10/24/2021 Miles Guo: President Trump’s political opponents will make trouble for him, while Pompeo will be more advantageous. No matter how many shares of DWAC’s stock you bought, you can sue it as long as the stock price plunges, and you are highly likely to receive substantial compensations