Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 March 2024 Forest of the Fallen

Part 4 of four parts, this one covering our visit to the Forrest of the Fallen close by Government House and opposite the ANZAC Shrine. Our effort everywhere we go is to raise awareness of government corruption and the worldwide democide agenda but this time we were mostly quiet and contemplative as we walked through the 'forest' of those who were seriously injured or killed by the covid vax 'Poison Jab'. Oh God, please bring justice.