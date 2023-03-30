Capturing cow burps 🐄

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just when you thought the climate hysteria couldn't get any more ridiculous... 🤡
"Agriculture giant Cargill will start selling methane-absorbing wearable devices for cows, putting its support behind an experimental technology that could help the industry cut greenhouse gas emissions."
The plandemic seems to have emboldened the intellectually challenged to express their stupidity with zero shame, almost as a badge of honour! It's both tragic and hilarious at the same time.
Subscribe to @WideAwakeMedia on Telegram for more content like this!
Join Roobs Flyers
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.