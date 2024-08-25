https://www.rctherapper.com/home-lyrics

Lyrics: Home is where the heart is, The center of our gravity, Home is not a privilege that is granted by her majesty, A home is our right, A place to raise our family, Home is where we go for tranquility and sanctity, Home is where we feel at peace, And we can have some privacy, Where I can voice my thoughts, And nobody tries to silence me, Home is where commotion turns to settling dust, Home is where we raise our kids, To be better than us, And home is more than just a house, Home is where there's unity, Home is where we gather, Home is our communities, Home is the connection that we share when we trust, Home is not about me, Home is about us, Home is the guiding light within that we feel drawn to, Home is the source of our creation we belong to, Let them try with their lies, Meant to pull us apart, We always find our way home, ’Cuz we know it by heart



Chorus (Jordan):All These Long, And Lonely Roads, They Wind & Bend, They Find Me Friends, They Lead Me Home, And I Know, No Matter Where I Roam, I’m Watched And Loved, From High Above, I’m Not Alone

Verse 2 (RC): Home is our cities, Our states and our countries, Home is the earth below, The sky above me, Home is the truth we instinctively know, Helping us to find home everywhere that we go, But there's many false prophets try’na lead us astray, Who wanna tell us what to do, But not hear what we say, They ignore us while they play their game of righteous pretend, Like we don't notice that their rules ain't applying to them, While our children have lost their future, Made to cover up their faces, Forced to get injections for attendance at their favorite places, Where does it end, When we take to the streets, The government won't call a hearing, they just call the police, And to the faceless storm troopers, Where is your humanity, Just following orders is no excuse for your insanity, It's time to cut the rot out at the source, Like a cavity, It's time to go home, And realize that we're a family

Chorus

Verse 3: Do you recognize this country?, Is this the way you’d like to live?, Constantly harassed to put a mask upon your, Wife and kids, Cops with riot packs who like to act as if no rights exist, Alive but we're not really living, What kind of life is this? The world is full of risks, But we don't need protection, ’Cuz all of their solutions are much worse than the infection, If we want resolution we need unity, not politics, Why should we trust somebody who's broken so many promises, But maybe this was meant to be, And had to happen all along, The cycle’s always spinning, And its darkest right before the dawn, It's funny, To the point of laughing out loud, ’Cuz what they said would never happen, Well it's happening now, And so many are waking up, Welcome to the front lines, The ones who know behind the clouds will always be the sunshine, You and I see through the lies, No longer alone, And let the compass in our souls, Guide and carry us home

Chorus -End

Honor, Grace and Appreciation to the creators/artists involved. Touched and moved by this song, myself. It is my hope I did not remove anyone who intended to be in the video over-all. Respect.

Heart, Hearth, Earth - Home. <3