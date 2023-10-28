A New Kind of Evil Is Coming to a City Near YOU Guest Ezra Levant Glenn TV Ep 315

Glenn Beck





Oct 27, 2023





America has destroyed its ability to acknowledge truth, and Glenn isn’t sure how we will survive. On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn reviews the horrifying footage of a group of Jewish students locked in a library at Cooper Union while pro-Palestinian students bang on the doors. Anti-Israel rallies are occurring all around the country, and Glenn says Jewish people are being told to hide like Anne Frank did during the occupation of the Nazis in WW2. We are fighting a new kind of evil. Rebel News founder Ezra Levant joins Glenn to share what his crew gathered at anti-Israel rallies that "shook him to his core." He describes a dark wave of anti-Semitism happening in Canada that has made him scared "for the first time in his life."





