A New Kind of Evil Is Coming to a City Near YOU Guest Ezra Levant Glenn TV Ep 315
258 views • 10/28/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 27, 2023


America has destroyed its ability to acknowledge truth, and Glenn isn’t sure how we will survive. On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn reviews the horrifying footage of a group of Jewish students locked in a library at Cooper Union while pro-Palestinian students bang on the doors. Anti-Israel rallies are occurring all around the country, and Glenn says Jewish people are being told to hide like Anne Frank did during the occupation of the Nazis in WW2. We are fighting a new kind of evil. Rebel News founder Ezra Levant joins Glenn to share what his crew gathered at anti-Israel rallies that "shook him to his core." He describes a dark wave of anti-Semitism happening in Canada that has made him scared "for the first time in his life."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcHPmMn8LI0

studentsamericaeviljewsnaziscanadaww2anti-semitismglenn beckanti-israelezra levantralliesrebel newshidepro-palestiniananne franknew kindcity near youcooper unionbang on the doors
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

