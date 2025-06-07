BrightLearn - Alternative Medicine Guide to Heart Disease by Burton Goldberg and the Editors of Alternative Medicine

The book "Alternative Medicine Guide to Heart Disease" by Burton Goldberg and the Editors of Alternative Medicine challenges conventional approaches to heart disease, presenting it as a preventable and reversible condition rather than an inevitable consequence of aging. Highlighting the limitations and risks of traditional treatments like angioplasty and bypass surgery—which can lead to complications without lasting benefits—the book advocates for alternative therapies that address root causes, such as nutrient deficiencies and toxicity. Key methods include dietary changes, exercise, lifestyle adjustments, supplements, chelation therapy (which removes arterial plaque and heavy metals), and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (effective in stroke recovery). Despite their success, these treatments remain underutilized due to systemic resistance from pharmaceutical and medical industries prioritizing profit over patient care. The book emphasizes that heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., disproportionately affects women and African Americans, yet many fatalities are avoidable. Techniques like darkfield blood microscopy help detect early warning signs, while real-life success stories—such as a patient avoiding bypass surgery through chelation and nutrition—demonstrate the power of alternative medicine. Ultimately, the book empowers readers to take control of their heart health through proactive, holistic strategies, offering hope for prevention and reversal without reliance on invasive procedures or lifelong medications.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

