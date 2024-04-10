BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Disturbing TRUTH About Biden’s “Job Growth” LIE
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 04/10/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 9, 2024


Glenn can’t take Biden’s LIES about “creating jobs” anymore! Biden claims he has created 15 million jobs while in office. But Glenn reads an article by Daniel Horowitz on theblaze.com that breaks down why that’s a massive lie. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Biden only created 2.3-5.5 million jobs when you take out people returning to work after the pandemic. But even that isn’t the full truth. When you account for population growth, illegal immigration, and people taking second jobs to fight inflation, the jobs market is actually DOWN under Biden! So, where does Biden’s 15 million number come from? Glenn reveals the truth …


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXPvVTDycVk

Keywords
presidenttruthbidenpandemicjobslieglenn beckdisturbinggrowthbureau of labor statistics15 million
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy