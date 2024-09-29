EMF Protection Devices Tested via Live Blood Analysis For Pets & Farm Animals | Dr. Marlene Siegel & Essential Energy Solutions

This episode features Dr. Marlene Siegel, an integrative veterinarian, who discusses the growing presence of toxins in our environment and the potential need for alternative solutions to support holistic health.

Taking a Closer Look: Live Blood Analysis

Dr. Siegel utilizes live blood analysis to demonstrate a phenomenon called rouleaux formation in pets (dogs, cats, and horses) – clumping of red blood cells – which impacts our health negatively.

Alternative Solutions: Essential Energy's LightTowers

Dr. Siegel explores the use of LightTowers as an essential solution. LightTowers are energy plates based on the science of photonic energy therapy. They are embedded with resonant harmonics of light, designed to:

Neutralize Artificial EMFs: LightTowers neutralize the effects of artificial electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in the environment.

Support Cellular Health: The resonant light frequencies emitted by LightTowers benefit cellular health by providing light to the mitochondria (the cell's powerhouses) restoring optimal health.

Live Blood Analysis as Evidence:

Dr. Siegel showcases live blood analysis to demonstrate the impact of LightTowers and other alternative solutions. The analysis shows a change in blood composition from rouleaux formation to healthier, separated red blood cells. Essential Energy's LightTowers have been tested and proven to mitigate EMF toxicity at the cellular level, leading to restoration of natural vitality and optimal health.

Empowering Your Choices:

If you're interested in exploring essential solutions like LightTowers, visit www.essentialenergy.us to learn more.

P.S. The LightTowers are designed for all living beings; people, plants, pets and even the soil!