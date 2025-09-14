THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 18: God's Guidance & Provision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three million people camping in the wilderness requires four million pounds of food, eleven million gallons of water, and eight million pounds of firewood on a daily basis. Additionally, the enormous campground would cover 750 square miles.
To bring in that much food, water and firewood would require a freight train more than 1,800 miles long. This was not a one-time occurrence, but a 40-year operation sustained by God.
Lucifer created strife and unbelief among the Hebrews and they dreamt of the food they had in Egypt as slaves. As a result, God delivered manna for breakfast and quail in the evening.
The discontent continued until an army of Amalekites showed up to fight and the Israelites fought as a people group for the first time, learning they will always win with God on their side. Moses set up a judicial system and Jethro helped refine it, preparing the Hebrews to receive spiritual laws unlike anything on earth.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1806.pdf
RLJ-1806 -- MAY 2, 2021
Our new website:
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/
If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:
https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/