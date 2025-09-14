THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 18: God's Guidance & Provision

Three million people camping in the wilderness requires four million pounds of food, eleven million gallons of water, and eight million pounds of firewood on a daily basis. Additionally, the enormous campground would cover 750 square miles.

To bring in that much food, water and firewood would require a freight train more than 1,800 miles long. This was not a one-time occurrence, but a 40-year operation sustained by God.

Lucifer created strife and unbelief among the Hebrews and they dreamt of the food they had in Egypt as slaves. As a result, God delivered manna for breakfast and quail in the evening.

The discontent continued until an army of Amalekites showed up to fight and the Israelites fought as a people group for the first time, learning they will always win with God on their side. Moses set up a judicial system and Jethro helped refine it, preparing the Hebrews to receive spiritual laws unlike anything on earth.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1806.pdf





RLJ-1806 -- MAY 2, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



