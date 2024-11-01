BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warning: Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN: 

We would like to warn you straight away that there will be no repeat of the Minsk agreements scenario, no freezing of the front so that the Zelensky regime can lick its wounds, nor will Ukraine join NATO in one form or another. All the goals of our Special Military Operation, including the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, remain in force and are not changing. 

But what is changing, and rapidly, is the size of the territory remaining under the control of the Kiev regime. I advise all those who support their Ukrainian accomplices to remember this and think not about Zelensky's clique, but about the Ukrainian people, whose long-term interests lie in peace and good-neighbourliness with Russia. So far, our Western colleagues are not doing a very good job on this issue.

Cynthia this is from, Oct 31st. I tried to find it in English, but couldn't. 

Adding, from DPRK:  

'When Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, Kim Jong-un gave instructions that we should provide powerful assistance to Russia without looking back at anyone. We have no doubt that the Russian army will achieve victory, Pyongyang will firmly stand next to the Russian comrades' - DPRK Foreign Minister Choi Son Hui

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
