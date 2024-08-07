Former cop Mark Sexton breaks down the current UK riot situation

Sources:

"Please watch until the end and read the letter before you comment.

We have to keep cool heads, work together and focus on the real cause of these ongoing issues, a divisive government who are failing to address the root causes and a lying compromised media for reporting biased, inflammatory and an agenda driven narrative.

The latest updated version of the letter to King Charles is only available in this link in a PDF format, not on the website I referred to in the video.

https://tinyurl.com/yjdxbpym

Please print, it’s your choice if you want to sign, date, add your name or home city and then send it to:





His Majesty The King





Clarence House





8 Cleveland Row





St James





London





SW1A 1BA





Please share this far and wide to all communities. They can no longer ignore our pleas, their duty is to the people and we must be heard.”







