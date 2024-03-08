Copyright: © Prophetess Syreeta Thomas



Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-black-horse-rides-part-2/

Says Prophetess Syreeta Thomas: "I believe that The LORD desires to give us Wisdom and Financial Prowess in this season, so that we may be able to thrive in times of scarcity.

Do not procrastinate in your well doing whether it be in purpose living, giving, using your talents and gifts."