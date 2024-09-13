Dark Day SDA Judgment On Private Parts. God Exposes Hidden Sin. Boils, Tumors in Anus & Genitalia

Seventh Day Adventists probation will close on the Dark Day, according to Bible Prophecy. Some that do not die will still be judged by God with emerods on their private parts. Boils, Tumors, and inflammation in the anus and genitalia will reveal that they are in an apostasy because many are blind to their true condition. This is a part of the Latter Rain Message that will swell into a Loud Cry and give power to the Third Angel's Message.





1 Samuel 5:6, 12





6 But the hand of the Lord was heavy upon them of Ashdod, and he destroyed them, and smote them with emerods, even Ashdod and the coasts thereof.





11 So they sent and gathered together all the lords of the Philistines, and said, Send away the ark of the God of Israel, and let it go again to his own place, that it slay us not, and our people: for there was a deadly destruction throughout all the city; the hand of God was very heavy there.





12 And the men that died not were smitten with the emerods: and the cry of the city went up to heaven.





Kamala Organizing Souls For The Polls. Evangelicals For Trump. Sunday Law Is Imminent. The Dark Day: https://youtube.com/live/FtlPX6CZKZY





Papacy, ProphesyagainTV, JR Cofer, & EGBibleSchool. Dagon In Present Truth. Philistines, The Remnant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xBe51f-XuQ&t=1235s





David House