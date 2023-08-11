Anna Perez Explains How the Swampy Uniparty Manipulates Candidates and Voters to Maintain Control

Anna Perez joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the out-of-control tyrannical government we face here in America. Donald Trump is getting indicted left and right, our elections are rigged, the federal government is being weaponized against American citizens and Big Pharma and China essentially run our government. The question really is: Have we reached the point of no return?





One of the really big problems in DC is the swamp that Trump has called to be drained. The Uniparty doesn’t want outsiders or those that cannot be controlled. They know they can’t control Trump, but they do everything they can to control the rest of the candidates and politicians.





When it comes to even the Republican Party, they use endorsements and donations as leverage to maintain control over candidates. There's always strings attached, which is why so many of the good candidates rarely win elections. The GOP ends up working against them, as we've seen in the cases of Teddy Daniels, JR Majewski and Mindy Robinson.





Anna Perez explains how the swamp works from her perspective, and how even the voters are manipulated into voting for the establishment’s chosen candidates. The Establishment will claim that a particular candidate is "electable." What does that even mean? That the powers-that-be decided that they can win? That they are too wishy-washy and aren't polarizing?





We want candidates who can win, but not just win... we want our elected officials to do the right thing. And compromising with the Swamp Creatures in DC is not the way to win. We'll just continue to get the same old, same old unless we make a change and stop listening to the kingmakers within the GOP.





This is a fascinating conversation, and Anna is spot-on when it comes to the problems we are facing within the Republican Party and our country. Luckily, she also brings solutions to the table.





Anna Perez is the host of Wrongthink on Live From America TV, and co-host of Waking Up America on Rumble.





