Russian fighters stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the foot of the White Mountain
▪️ The Aida group near Belogorovka quietly walked along the mountainside to enemy positions and destroyed 6 Nazis in close combat, after which it gained a foothold and waited for reinforcements.
▪️Hades recalled that the White Mountain was stormed by Red Army soldiers in a similar way in 1943. Then they surrounded it and took the dug-in Germans into the cauldron. / corr. rt.com V.Andritsa/
RVvoenkor
Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz “Aida” detachment continue to operate near Bilohorivka.