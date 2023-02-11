NIGHT SHADOWS 02102023 -- War with China in the Spring? America-Babylon for WHO she is

The Ukraine war is heating up and NATO is getting more deeply involved, leading the world into WW3, all scripted, of course by the PTB. More rumors of major war with China in the spring, not vetted. Then we have the balloon incident and many lies concerning it. The FBI appears to be in more trouble as does the Biden family but odds are nothing will be done. IF too much proof comes out, a major false flag will end all searches. Earth changes continue and solar activity continues to be a bit strange. Turkey quake questions abound and more...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view