No Win Situation: A Summary of the Israel-Hamas War

May 16, 2024 - Israel celebrated 76 years of independence on May 13—a happy, yet sad occasion as the country mourns the killings and kidnappings committed by Hamas on October 7. At this point in the war, there is tremendous political pressure from the Biden administration and the world at large to shut down military operations and give up. The world wants a two-state solution, even though it has been tried and failed. You can’t make peace with the people who want your destruction.





